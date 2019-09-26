As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Capstone Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $23.33 Million; John G Ullman & Associates Decreased Ingersoll Rand Plc F (IR) Holding by $5.47 Million; Share Value Rose

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc F (IR) by 47.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 43,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 47,716 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.04M, down from 91,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ingersoll Rand Plc F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $123.23. About 1.06 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY BOOKINGS GROWTH UP 14 PERCENT; ORGANIC BOOKINGS UP 9 PERCENT; 31/05/2018 – Eurotunnel: World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool and Reduces Environmental Impact; 21/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 14

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 95.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 88,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 3,829 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, down from 92,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $272.75. About 4.01M shares traded or 17.06% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Commonwealth Pa stated it has 0.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Capital Mngmt Assoc, a New York-based fund reported 3,750 shares. The New Jersey-based Roundview Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.71% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Coatue Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 4.72% stake. Wade G W & owns 2,585 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Nottingham reported 27,705 shares. Cannell Peter B Inc accumulated 0.04% or 4,025 shares. Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.58% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Telemus Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.88% or 38,712 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, L & S Advsr has 0.94% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 26,972 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.8% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.61 million shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Ltd Co invested in 0.54% or 4,605 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 0.81% or 748,970 shares. 42.17M are held by Fmr Limited Liability Company. Olstein Management Lp owns 17,000 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.76 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $13.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (Put) (NYSE:NRG) by 16,300 shares to 58,200 shares, valued at $2.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ROST) by 30,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,000 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (Call) (NYSE:GD).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Analysts await Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, up 9.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.75 per share. IR’s profit will be $463.84M for 16.05 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.09 actual earnings per share reported by Ingersoll-Rand Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenleaf holds 0.01% or 2,938 shares. Nwq Investment Mgmt Com Ltd Com has 321,730 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. Kanawha Capital Mgmt Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Macroview Invest Management Lc holds 0.01% or 32 shares in its portfolio. Ledyard Fincl Bank has 0.13% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 7,701 shares. 18,407 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Marvin Palmer Assocs holds 48,361 shares or 4.06% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 104,517 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.58% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Dupont Cap Corp stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Prio Wealth Lp stated it has 2,050 shares. Cookson Peirce & Inc owns 196,767 shares. Epoch Ptnrs holds 1.35 million shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.11% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 6,556 are owned by Fiduciary.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $568.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 10,250 shares to 114,425 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graftech International Ltd by 74,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).