As Mastercard (MA) Stock Price Rose, Autus Asset Management Has Lowered Stake; Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Raised Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $1.91 Million; Stock Price Declined

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc bought 48,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 180,188 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16M, up from 131,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.32. About 17.51M shares traded or 64.43% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – WORKING CAPITAL ALSO REFLECTED $76 MLN OF SEVERANCE PAYMENTS DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 1,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 62,512 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.54M, down from 64,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $269.95. About 6.28 million shares traded or 85.43% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.41 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $632.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,207 shares to 28,793 shares, valued at $8.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 2,569 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

