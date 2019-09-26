As Mastercard (MA) Shares Rose, Wagner Bowman Management Lowered Stake; Smead Capital Management Has Upped Position in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by $10.50 Million

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 4,075 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, down from 5,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $272.75. About 4.01M shares traded or 17.06% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD TO INTEGRATE ITS PHYSICAL & DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 31.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 123,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 520,777 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.40M, up from 397,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $83.23. About 837,126 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 15/05/2018 – FL. SUES DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, CAH, MCK, MALLINCKRODT; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 42,497 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $72.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,737 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $431.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Trust Core Msci (IEFA) by 10,194 shares to 38,845 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.76 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.