As Mastercard (MA) Shares Rose, Shareholder Winslow Capital Management Has Trimmed by $14.12 Million Its Holding; As Halliburton Co. (HAL) Share Price Declined, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Lifted Its Position

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Halliburton Co. (HAL) by 132.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 478,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 838,919 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.58 million, up from 360,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Halliburton Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 13.62M shares traded or 0.34% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q International Revenue Was $2.2 Billion; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CEO JEFF MILLER EXPECTS WAGE INFLATION AMID TIGHT LABOR MARKET, SAYS HIGHER PRICING NECESSARY FOR COST RECOVERY; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES ITS CAPITAL SPENDING AT $2 BILLION FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc sold 60,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 2.43 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $571.79M, down from 2.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $269.45. About 4.25 million shares traded or 21.79% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hunt (Jb) Transprt Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 10,700 shares to 73,675 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 48,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,775 shares, and cut its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

Winslow Capital Management Llc, which manages about $33.78 billion and $18.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Godaddy Inc Cl A by 1.01 million shares to 3.91 million shares, valued at $294.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferrari Nv by 109,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

