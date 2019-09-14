As Mastercard (MA) Shares Rose, Shareholder Puzo Michael J Lowered by $335,016 Its Stake; Telemus Capital Position in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Lowered by $533,288 as Share Price Declined

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 47,523 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.57M, down from 48,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.03 million shares traded or 16.97% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018

Telemus Capital Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc sold 2,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 7,199 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54 million, down from 9,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $208.35. About 1.18M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 26/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Closes Acquisition Of Evident.Io; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New Al-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY SECDO; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 11,035 shares to 75,789 shares, valued at $11.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 15,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,612 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 62,827 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. 1St Source Natl Bank has invested 0.1% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Gradient Investments holds 139 shares. 70,445 were reported by Connors Investor Svcs. Hsbc Holdg Plc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Mackenzie Fin reported 1,367 shares stake. 260,399 were accumulated by Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Company. Calamos Advsrs Limited holds 0.11% or 99,921 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Monetary Mgmt Group Inc has 0.48% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Argent Trust has 0.04% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 2,132 shares. Acg Wealth reported 14,741 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.06% or 324,640 shares. The New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Inv Grp has invested 0.48% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Clearbridge Ltd Company accumulated 2.78 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 0.81% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 445,434 shares. Howland Capital Limited Liability Com reported 4,415 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Ltd Liability Com owns 4,430 shares. Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 0.63% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,033 shares. Florida-based Ruggie has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). California-based House Lc has invested 0.47% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 252,300 are held by Cryder Prtn Llp. Counselors stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wright Serv owns 13,654 shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Carnegie Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 127,791 shares. Vestor Cap Limited Liability Company holds 2.45% or 52,404 shares. Lincoln holds 8,064 shares. British Columbia invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alpha Windward Lc reported 0.28% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,523 shares to 24,192 shares, valued at $5.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,396 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX).