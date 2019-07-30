As Mastercard (MA) Shares Rose, Shareholder Howard Hughes Medical Institute Has Lowered Its Stake by $4.70 Million; Fidelity National Information (FIS) Shareholder Cannell Peter B & Company Has Boosted Holding by $450,305 as Market Value Rose

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Information (FIS) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 3,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 250,435 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.32 million, up from 246,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.01. About 381,431 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY REV. -1.5% TO -2.5%; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend

Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Hughes Medical Institute sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $277.97. About 431,620 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $19.91 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Academy Capital Mngmt Tx stated it has 174,040 shares. Alta Capital Management invested in 270,612 shares or 3.75% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 25,957 shares. Carderock Cap Mngmt Inc reported 3.17% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Trexquant Inv Lp has invested 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Montag A has 0.69% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 31,470 shares. Moreover, Farmers Bankshares has 1.48% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ssi Investment Management owns 2,837 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Qs Investors Llc has invested 0.15% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.28 million shares. Haverford Finance Ser has 5.91% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Capital Guardian Trust Company stated it has 334 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora has invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.66% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fruth Management stated it has 2.67% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 31,430 shares to 258,120 shares, valued at $23.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 144,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,629 shares, and cut its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).

