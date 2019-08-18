As Mastercard (MA) Shares Rose, Peloton Wealth Strategists Has Lowered Its Position; Hendershot Investments Upped Its Bank Hawaii (BOH) Position by $893,490; Share Price Rose

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peloton Wealth Strategists sold 1,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 43,100 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15M, down from 44,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 46.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 11,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 36,067 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $82.68. About 243,541 shares traded or 21.29% up from the average. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 13/03/2018 – Dir Churchill Gifts 120 Of Bank of Hawaii Corp; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Noninterest Income $44M; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 12 investors sold BOH shares while 89 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 29.55 million shares or 5.10% less from 31.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crestwood Llc owns 2,608 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sei holds 0% or 14,033 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 125,796 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa invested in 36,613 shares. Alps Advsr accumulated 4,937 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Natixis Limited Partnership holds 0.09% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) or 123,649 shares. Fdx Advsr, a California-based fund reported 8,245 shares. Comm Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Leavell Invest Mgmt reported 4,000 shares. The Illinois-based Blair William Il has invested 0% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 7,260 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp owns 470,700 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 4,247 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 1.06 million shares in its portfolio.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coatue Mgmt Limited Co holds 5.5% or 2.11 million shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 0.01% or 1,028 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Johnson Inv Counsel reported 277,723 shares. Fincl Consulate accumulated 1,558 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Brown Advisory invested in 1.47% or 2.20 million shares. New York-based Cobblestone Advsrs Limited Com New York has invested 0.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wisconsin Cap Lc holds 4.29% or 20,466 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 0.33% stake. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Company stated it has 0.16% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Edgewood Management has 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bbva Compass Retail Bank, Texas-based fund reported 18,448 shares. Boston Prns has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 2.97% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp has 0.07% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,506 shares.