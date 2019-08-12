As Mastercard (MA) Shares Rose, Monetary Management Group Lifted Holding; As Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Market Valuation Declined, Conestoga Capital Advisors Lifted Its Holding by $691,232

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 44.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 5,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 16,620 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, up from 11,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.41 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 0.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 21,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 2.63M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.52 million, up from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.51% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $29.16. About 917,456 shares traded or 29.16% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 22/03/2018 – UnionPay International Forges Major Strategic Alliance with ACI Worldwide to Grow Global Footprint; 09/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 16; 22/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Launches Coding for Girls Camp in the UK; 09/04/2018 – One in Five Organizations has Experienced Payments Data Theft Over the Past 12 Months; 11/04/2018 – Hungary’s OTP Bank Group Builds Foundation for Future Growth with ACI Worldwide; 28/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ACI Airport SudAmerica’s $200MM Senior Secured Notes to ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Positive; 08/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Worldwide Launch Suite of Processing Solutions with Fraud Monitoring Capabilities for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 2,267 shares to 11,203 shares, valued at $4.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,425 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 7 insider sales for $39.05 million activity. $4.22M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 221,000 shares. Zacks Investment Management holds 35,606 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,464 shares. Westfield Mngmt Com LP has invested 0.91% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bp Public Lc has 96,500 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 2.5% or 20,149 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 1.29% or 100,024 shares in its portfolio. 90 were reported by Vigilant Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Stevens Capital Mgmt LP owns 0.13% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 13,162 shares. Fincl Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 1.92% or 17,160 shares in its portfolio. L And S Advsrs reported 18,197 shares stake. Tru Co Of Toledo Na Oh has 0.17% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 4.65M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.56% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hardman Johnston Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 2.3% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc (NYSE:WHG) by 59,886 shares to 401,140 shares, valued at $14.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) by 54,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 79,300 are owned by Eulav Asset Mgmt. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 16,801 shares. Eqis accumulated 8,723 shares. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.1% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Zeke Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 7,347 shares. Reinhart Prtnrs Inc holds 98,127 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Parnassus Investments Ca holds 1.53M shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Management owns 1.39 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Natixis Advisors LP reported 0% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 27,342 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 3.06 million shares. Trexquant LP owns 49,446 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 14,000 shares. 6,279 are owned by Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 6,500 shares.