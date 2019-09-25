As Mastercard (MA) Shares Rose, Holder Weik Investment Services Lowered Its Holding; Natixis Increases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Natixis increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 222.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 107,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 156,553 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.71 million, up from 48,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $171.46. About 483,771 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – LENDERS AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH $70 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES FOR A THREE-YEAR TERM; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX INITIATES PHASE 3 STUDIES OF VX-445, TEZACAFTOR AND IVACAFTOR AS A TRIPLE COMBINATION REGIMEN FOR PEOPLE WITH CYSTIC FIBROSIS; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE & VERTEX IN DRUG DISCOVERY PACT FOR OPTOPATCH PLATFORM; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple, sources say [23:50 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly A. White as Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer; 13/04/2018 – Vertex Opens Offices in Amsterdam and Frankfurt to Expand European Presence; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX: VX-561 ONCE-DAILY TRIPLE COMBO GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $640.8M; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business to American Industrial Partners; 09/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 1,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 11,585 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07 million, down from 12,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $272.22. About 3.24 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.69 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.05% or 1,043 shares. 7,148 are owned by Gideon Capital Advsrs. California-based Lpl Fin Limited Liability Co has invested 0.17% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1.06% or 32,845 shares. 306 are owned by Advsrs Preferred. Cumberland Partners Ltd reported 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Greenwood Cap Assocs Llc owns 32,626 shares for 2.17% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn Mgmt Company has invested 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Centurylink Inv Mngmt owns 7,481 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Parkside Bank & Trust & Tru holds 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 615 shares. Clal Enter Limited invested in 1.7% or 278,550 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.72% stake. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Numerixs, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 18,122 shares. Fiduciary Serv Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx holds 22,350 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.36, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold VRTX shares while 178 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 235.36 million shares or 0.60% less from 236.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Management Lc reported 28,779 shares. Sio Cap Ltd Liability reported 28,232 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Opus Point Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 8,193 shares. Moreover, Enterprise Fincl Serv Corporation has 0% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Blackrock stated it has 0.16% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Metropolitan Life Ins Communication holds 50,574 shares. Profund Limited holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 81,320 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 14 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Financial, New Jersey-based fund reported 636,020 shares. Adirondack Tru stated it has 105 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has 0.14% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 324,730 shares. Everence Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.18% or 5,884 shares in its portfolio. Lourd Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 688,336 shares.

Natixis, which manages about $12.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 105,076 shares to 38,583 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 7,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,390 shares, and cut its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).