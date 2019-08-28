As Mastercard (MA) Shares Rose, Holder University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Decreased Its Holding; As Pfizer Com (PFE) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Live Your Vision Has Lifted Its Position

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 2,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 37,443 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82M, down from 39,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $275.66. About 555,148 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Live Your Vision Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 306.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Live Your Vision Llc bought 10,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553,000, up from 3,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Live Your Vision Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $34.93. About 6.20M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development of New Drugs; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care; 09/05/2018 – US FDA ADDS MYLAN NV’S MYL.O EPIPEN PRODUCTS TO ITS DRUG SHORTAGE LIST DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS; 22/03/2018 – Back to the drawing board for Reckitt after dropping Pfizer bid; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX OBSERVED IN STUDY OF ADOLESCENT SMOKERS WAS SIMILAR TO THAT SEEN IN STUDIES OF ADULTS; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – FDA’S DECISION ON WHETHER OR NOT TO APPROVE TOFACITINIB FOR UC IS EXPECTED BY PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) DATE IN JUNE 2018; 01/05/2018 – PFE NEED MORE TIME TO UNDERSTAND TUMOR MUTATION BURDEN BIOMAKER; 17/04/2018 – Canada seeks U.S. help to solve EpiPen shortage; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS WORKING TO INCREASE EPIPEN PRODUCTION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 84,044 shares to 164,741 shares, valued at $5.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 316,969 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Live Your Vision Llc, which manages about $217.02 million and $329.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf (SCHZ) by 120,101 shares to 884,148 shares, valued at $45.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Us Large Cap Value Etf (SCHV) by 67,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,475 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Market Eq Etf (SCHE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.