As Mastercard (MA) Shares Rose, Holder Roanoke Asset Management Has Lowered Position; Leavell Investment Management Position in Marathon Pete (MPC) Has Lifted by $357,445

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 5,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 78,667 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.81M, down from 84,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $264.54. About 3.79 million shares traded or 10.97% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 6,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 55,404 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10 million, up from 48,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.2. About 4.80 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 17/04/2018 – POLAND’S MPC MEMBER HARDT SPEAKS ON PARKIET TV; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI SEES PROSPECT FOR CUTTING RATES AS NEXT MPC MOVE; 31/05/2018 – Jonathan Haskel appointed to Bank of England’s MPC; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY PREPARING TO SHUT ALKYLATION UNIT FOR WORK; 24/05/2018 – SARB RELEASES ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING MPC FORECASTS; 30/04/2018 – Press Release: Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Andeavor Combination to Create Leading U.S. Refining, Marketing, and Midstream Co; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE CONCERNED ABOUT SIMULTANEOUS OCCURRENCE OF ADVERSE TWIN TERMS OF TRADE SHOCKS FROM CROP MSP AND OIL PRICES; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC DIDN’T DISCUSS 50BP CUT; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum 1Q Speedway Income From Ops $95

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold MPC shares while 310 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 470.39 million shares or 4.73% less from 493.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rampart Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 5,782 shares. The North Carolina-based Boys Arnold And Com has invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability reported 306,743 shares. Huntington Financial Bank reported 101,579 shares. Argent Co, a Tennessee-based fund reported 15,579 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.13% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Orrstown Financial has 0% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.61% or 521,000 shares. Cleararc Cap reported 9,877 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. The Alberta – Canada-based Alberta Invest Management Corp has invested 0.05% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Fincl Bank invested in 0.03% or 43,105 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 614,583 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bridges Investment Mgmt reported 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Concorde Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 4,468 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $949.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1,650 shares to 5,850 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,760 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Large (VV).

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $221.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 13,877 shares to 66,436 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 32.74 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.