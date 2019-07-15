As Mastercard (MA) Shares Rose, Holder Maplelane Capital Cut Its Position; Marshall Wace Llp Holding in Select Ins Grp (SIGI) Raised as Share Price Rose

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 35,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,250 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89M, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $279.54. About 2.30 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Cairns Vice Chairman After International Role; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Select Ins Grp (SIGI) by 50.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 6,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 20,394 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 13,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Select Ins Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $77.02. About 131,309 shares traded. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has risen 28.62% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical SIGI News: 02/05/2018 – SELECTIVE INSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 46C, EST. 48C; 23/03/2018 – Selective Insurance Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Selective Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIGI); 09/04/2018 – Selective: Catastrophe Losses Primarily Relate to East Coast Winter Storm in Jan, Nor’Easters in March; 09/04/2018 – Selective: 1Q Catastrophe and Non-Catastrophe Property Losses Were Above Expected by $33 M; 09/04/2018 – Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Announces First Quarter Catastrophe Losses, Other Property Losses and Net Favorable Reserve Development; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Selective Insurance’s Ratings; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark invested in 282,773 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Savant Ltd Com holds 4,898 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest stated it has 1.09% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Brinker Cap has 52,237 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt holds 3.94% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 90,156 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Llc reported 49,990 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Wade G W & holds 0.06% or 2,575 shares in its portfolio. Armstrong Henry H Associate owns 29,116 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Gradient Investments Llc invested in 0.06% or 4,182 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Swedbank owns 1.50 million shares. Arrowstreet Lp reported 3.96 million shares. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 1,959 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Jackson Square Prtn Ltd Llc holds 3.23% or 2.50M shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 38.40 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc (Call) by 160,000 shares to 420,000 shares, valued at $27.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 333,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 548,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cronos Group Inc (Put).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wendy’s Co/The (NASDAQ:WEN) by 1.81 million shares to 2.76 million shares, valued at $49.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 155,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,870 shares, and cut its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV).