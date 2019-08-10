As Mastercard (MA) Shares Rose, Cryder Capital Partners Llp Boosted Position by $493,735; As Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Valuation Rose, Raymond James & Associates Raised Position by $1.00 Million

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 2,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 272,088 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.06M, up from 269,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.24 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 9,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 313,156 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.47M, up from 303,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $125.75. About 413,292 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 7 selling transactions for $39.05 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advisors Lp has invested 0.31% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Highlander Management Limited Company owns 300 shares. Sequoia Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Price T Rowe Assocs Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 30.86M shares. Matthew 25 Management Corp stated it has 27,500 shares or 2.42% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding Incorporated has 0.79% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oberweis Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% or 1,893 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Investment Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 23,237 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Rbf Capital Ltd Llc reported 67,500 shares stake. Blackhill Capital has 20,000 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Motco stated it has 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Raymond James Associate reported 845,725 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Baxter Bros Inc invested in 1.31% or 23,909 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Co stated it has 12,481 shares.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99 billion and $65.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2,532 shares to 32,180 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (DSI) by 8,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,196 shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 370,187 shares. Moreover, Oakbrook Ltd has 0.08% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 11,973 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,000 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 12,867 shares. Chevy Chase Hldg owns 96,490 shares. Ohio-based Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated has invested 0.92% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Spears Abacus Advisors Lc owns 6,460 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. West Oak Ltd Liability owns 800 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.06% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Loomis Sayles Company Lp owns 0.03% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 142,546 shares. Huntington State Bank has invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Tru Communications Of Vermont owns 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 1,256 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). The Texas-based Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.03% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). The Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

