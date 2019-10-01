As Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Weik Investment Services Cut Its Position by $337,920; Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Holder Elk Creek Partners Has Lifted Its Position

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock rose 49.26% . The institutional investor held 4.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.95M, up from 3.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.38. About 312,685 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 99.26% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Synchronoss Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNCR); 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – RENEWED EXISTING AGREEMENT WITH VERIZON TO POWER VERIZON’S CLOUD SOLUTION FOR WIRELESS CUSTOMERS FOR ADDITIONAL 5 YEARS; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 09/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Honeybee

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 1,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 11,585 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07 million, down from 12,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $271.19. About 1.39 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.38% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). B And T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt has 0.72% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 7,247 shares. Moreover, Toth Financial Advisory Corporation has 1.23% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 20,808 shares. Oakworth Cap holds 1,633 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Scotia Cap owns 80,453 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel owns 64,770 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Thornburg Mgmt accumulated 230,157 shares. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Savant holds 0.19% or 5,112 shares. Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank has 0.43% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 11,326 shares. Rnc Cap Ltd Liability invested in 780 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Dakota Wealth has 13,852 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Permanens Capital LP has 0.15% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,000 shares. Profund Advsr Llc stated it has 0.3% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.56 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

