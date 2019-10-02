As Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Greenwood Capital Associates Cut Stake; Prospector Partners Has Decreased Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holding by $4.73 Million

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc sold 3,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 32,626 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.63 million, down from 36,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $6.46 during the last trading session, reaching $264.48. About 4.17M shares traded or 22.31% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 21.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 34,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 128,960 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.70 million, down from 163,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $135.7. About 1.69 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 19/04/2018 – DJ PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNC); 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $729.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dime Cmnty Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 22,000 shares to 223,100 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanover Ins Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 34,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Harborone Bancorp Inc.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Douglass Winthrop Limited Co holds 0.01% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) or 2,149 shares. Bailard Inc reported 41,061 shares. Moreover, Aristotle Mngmt Lc has 0.24% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Peoples Corp has 11,625 shares. Raymond James Na, a Florida-based fund reported 34,955 shares. Us Comml Bank De stated it has 0.19% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Chevy Chase Trust accumulated 401,321 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,168 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 100,200 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 147,970 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 179,261 shares. Cincinnati stated it has 543,000 shares or 2.73% of all its holdings. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Liability Com reported 1,880 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 2,025 are held by Schafer Cullen Capital Inc. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.22% or 37,149 shares.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 12.03 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call Details – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PNC Issues Reminder Regarding Expiration Of Warrants – PRNewswire” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “PNC Financial declares $1.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “PNC Announces Redemption Of 2.400 Percent Senior Bank Notes Due October 18, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “PNC execs among American Banker’s most powerful women – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Ab holds 0.84% or 1.42M shares. 109,284 were reported by First Foundation Advsrs. Vontobel Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 4.82% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2.36M shares. Kentucky-based Alphamark Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 5,710 were reported by Doliver Advsrs L P. Clean Yield invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Leuthold Group Inc Limited Liability stated it has 45,956 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 3.08 million shares. Washington Tru reported 1,083 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ledyard Retail Bank has 5,712 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Veritable LP accumulated 100,209 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0.3% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.3% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 23,342 were accumulated by Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Llc.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 16,805 shares to 26,110 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (ITB) by 9,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 32.73 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.