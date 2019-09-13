As Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose, Polen Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $460.49 Million; As Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Share Value Declined, 12 West Capital Management LP Raised by $33.98 Million Its Position

Polen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 65.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc bought 1.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 4.39 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 billion, up from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $277.12. About 2.84 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.33 million, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $84.29. About 359,034 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 21/03/2018 – $REGN $ALNY NASH collaboration; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Present More Clinical Data for ALN-TTRsc02, Which Is on Track to Enter Phase 3 Development in Late 2018; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM : PLANS LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY IN MID-2018; 08/05/2018 – ALNY: PRECLINICAL DATA SHOWS CNS DELIVERY OF RNAI THERAPEUTICS; 07/05/2018 – The Medicines Company Announces Inclisiran Data Showing Significant Reductions in Potentially Harmful Subtypes of Bad; 12/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ACCELERATING DEVELOPMENT, PHASE 3 IN LATE 2018; 20/04/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Announces Settlement of All Litigation with Alnylam; 20/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SETTLEMENT DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY LICENSE TO ALNYLAM’S GALNAC CONJUGATE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. PayPal – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Mastercard’s New Cryptocurrency Division: Why It’s Important – Motley Fool” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Limited Partnership holds 11,463 shares. Howland Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 184,300 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. 1St Source Retail Bank invested in 14,204 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Davy Asset Ltd holds 0.47% or 5,464 shares. Guyasuta Investment stated it has 185,143 shares. R G Niederhoffer Management holds 2,300 shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management has 3.75% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Zacks Investment Management holds 49,174 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Covington Capital holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 29,320 shares. Azimuth Cap Management Lc holds 0.08% or 4,275 shares. Northstar Investment Limited Liability Corporation owns 4,910 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Stieven Advsrs Lp has 40,500 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.64% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Scott & Selber owns 1.23% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 9,254 shares.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $20.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.42M shares to 4.68 million shares, valued at $773.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 399,648 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603.