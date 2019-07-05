As Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose, Notis-Mcconarty Edward Trimmed Its Stake; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder West Oak Capital Lowered Holding

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $76.06. About 3.82 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD – HAS WITHDRAWN ITS SLATE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR NOMINEES FOR QUALCOMM’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDER; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 13/03/2018 – AUSTIN, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump intervened in the economy for the second time in less than a week on Monday by blocking Singapore-based Broadcom’s $117 billion bid for American rival Qualcomm. The acquisition would have been largest deal ever made in the technology sector; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm begins layoffs as part of cost cuts – Bbg; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 8, 2018; 14/03/2018 – TIMELINE-Broadcom-Qualcomm saga comes to an abrupt end; 19/04/2018 – Risk Arbs in 4 Deals Hit in Mofcom Fallout on Qualcomm (Correct); 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s new XR1 platform will help take virtual reality mainstream – and untether it from expensive computers

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,339 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 39,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $276.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $270.97. About 898,932 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 37.22 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Kidder Stephen W has invested 4.58% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alleghany De accumulated 185,000 shares. Waddell And Reed Inc holds 1.82M shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0.26% or 2,203 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.88% or 8.10 million shares. Davis Capital Partners owns 3.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 150,000 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests reported 4,560 shares stake. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.49% or 21,349 shares. Nbt Natl Bank N A Ny holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,372 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 36,435 are held by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited. American Money Mngmt Lc holds 2.35% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 17,924 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Co Limited Com reported 5,898 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh has 1,296 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Lc invested in 10,141 shares or 1.29% of the stock.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

