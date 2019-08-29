As Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose, Holder University Of Notre Dame Du Lac Has Cut Its Holding by $590,555; As Loews (L) Share Value Rose, Holder Wallace Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac sold 2,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 37,443 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82 million, down from 39,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $278.24. About 2.02M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 25/03/2018 – Move Over, Mastercard. Upstarts Gain in Hot India Payments Space; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 19,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The hedge fund held 425,555 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.40M, up from 406,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $47.7. About 1.00 million shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 06/03/2018 Loews Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES; 06/03/2018 – Loews Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 14/05/2018 – Loews Adds Kinder Morgan, Exits Citizens Financial: 13F

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 7,545 shares to 9,633 shares, valued at $883,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conduent Inc by 38,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, which manages about $447.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 7,243 shares to 14,675 shares, valued at $17.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 204,311 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

