As Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose, Holder Puzo Michael J Decreased by $335,016 Its Holding; Aew Capital Management LP Holding in Hcp (HCP) Has Decreased by $12.60 Million

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 406,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The hedge fund held 4.46M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142.78M, down from 4.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $34.83. About 900,752 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500.

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 1,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 47,523 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.57M, down from 48,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $276.53. About 945,032 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 135,700 shares to 3.16M shares, valued at $102.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 394,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC).

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HCP’s profit will be $211.17M for 20.25 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 34.22 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 276 shares to 1,126 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 4,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,035 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

