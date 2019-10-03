As Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose, Holder Marshall & Sullivan Trimmed Holding by $398,640; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Sterling Investment Management Lowered Its Holding by $803,652 as Stock Rose

Sterling Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 34.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Investment Management Inc sold 4,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 8,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.55 million, down from 12,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $498.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 16.37 million shares traded or 13.87% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/05/2018 – Cheddar: SCOOP: Facebook is exploring the creation of its own cryptocurrency to facilitate digital payments for its two bill…; 28/03/2018 – Gabelli Funds’s Ward Sees Facebook’s ‘Emotional Issue’ as an Opportunity (Video); 08/03/2018 – Facebook Restores Hungary Minister’s `Whites’ vs Migrants Video; 23/03/2018 – MUSK SAYS WILL DELETE SPACEX FACEBOOK PAGE; 22/03/2018 – Facebook is vulnerable to a user revolt and a government crackdown, says Niall Ferguson; 10/04/2018 – FB: After trying to deflect @KamalaHarris , Zuck admits there was an internal conversation, and decision made not to inform users that their data was breached in Cambridge Analytica fiasco. – ! $FB; 26/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica is under fire for harvesting personal data of more than 50 million Facebook customers without their permission; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S MESSENGER KIDS APP COLLECTS MINIMUM AMOUNT OF INFORMATION, DATA IS NOT SHARED WITH THIRD PARTIES; 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS IT IS CURRENTLY REVIEWING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA EVENT, REGARDING FACEBOOK DATA PRIVACY ISSUE; 09/04/2018 – MA SAYS SHOULDN’T “KILL FACEBOOK” OVER ITS ISSUES

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 1,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 18,689 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.94 million, down from 20,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $6.46 during the last trading session, reaching $264.48. About 4.17 million shares traded or 21.39% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B; 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Founders Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Oakmont Corporation holds 9.9% or 246,595 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.81% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mcgowan Gp Asset Management invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Carmignac Gestion invested in 1.27% or 385,226 shares. First National Trust Com has invested 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Marshfield Assocs holds 7.56% or 445,896 shares in its portfolio. Intl Value Advisers Lc holds 5.81% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 567,851 shares. Forbes J M And Llp has 3,005 shares. Factory Mutual Ins Communications, Massachusetts-based fund reported 214,900 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 268,213 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Jefferies Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 7,871 shares. Allstate Corp has 67,155 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Capstone Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30M and $141.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,319 shares to 102,665 shares, valued at $15.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 32.73 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nippon Life Americas invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Glacier Peak Cap Ltd Company reported 2.06% stake. Parkside National Bank & Trust owns 0.18% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,926 shares. Moreover, Cibc Markets has 2.13% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.43 million shares. 9,084 are held by Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited invested in 0.21% or 625,751 shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A has 0.65% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 24,348 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Com owns 42,300 shares. Lourd Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,071 shares. Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri holds 0.09% or 4,166 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 13.40M shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board holds 610,706 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Budros Ruhlin And Roe owns 0.81% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,108 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 26,888 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Sterling Investment Management Inc, which manages about $129.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHR) by 30,872 shares to 84,846 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

