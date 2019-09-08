As Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose, Holder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Position by $4.62 Million; As Service Now (NOW) Stock Value Rose, Jasper Ridge Partners LP Upped Holding

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $263.5. About 1.40M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 19,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 51,487 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.12M, down from 71,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $291.38. About 2.78 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Moreover, Dock Street Asset Management has 0.32% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 3,800 shares. Asset invested in 0.13% or 4,128 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.04% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Kbc Gru Nv reported 23,222 shares stake. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested in 0.1% or 1.33 million shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 142,000 shares. Natixis has 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cap Research Global Invsts holds 7.72M shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Rgm Capital Lc has 404,089 shares for 6.76% of their portfolio. 884,670 were reported by Fil Ltd. Citigroup accumulated 77,073 shares. Dragoneer Invest Group Llc has invested 5.63% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 5,044 shares.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 57,243 shares to 185 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ServiceNow: Now Is The Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Now Platform May Be The Next Chapter In ServiceNow’s Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “After The Sell-Off: 4 NYSE Stocks That Dropped Below Book Value. – Forbes” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Pink Portfolio: Mastercard’s Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (Put) (NYSE:HAL) by 200,000 shares to 485,000 shares, valued at $14.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 37,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,413 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX).