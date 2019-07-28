As Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose, Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Holding; Brandywine Global Investment Management Increases Position in Leggett & Platt (LEG)

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 54.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd sold 15,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,725 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, down from 27,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc bought 9,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 104,062 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39M, up from 94,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $39.31. About 2.06M shares traded or 77.17% up from the average. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 9.63% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M; 15/05/2018 – Leggett Announces Dividend Increase And Annual Meeting Results; 15/05/2018 – LEGGETT BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 38C FROM 36C, EST. 37C; 09/03/2018 Leggett & Platt Volume Rises More Than Triple 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.60, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: LEGGETT & PLATT SEES FY EPS $2.60 TO $2.80, EST. $2.76; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $4.3 BLN TO $4.4 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Moors And Cabot Inc has invested 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lourd Capital Ltd Liability reported 5,655 shares. Cap Counsel owns 5,923 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx has 2.34% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ajo LP stated it has 271,807 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Tortoise Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 94 shares. Pure Finance Advsrs Inc owns 1,501 shares. Fjarde Ap invested in 277,102 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Weik Capital Management accumulated 12,865 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas accumulated 1,322 shares. Kdi Cap Prtn Ltd Llc invested in 4.78% or 57,675 shares. 90,960 were reported by Twin Cap Mngmt. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.22% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Lipe & Dalton has 0.16% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 900 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 1,923 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Dividend Investing Works for All Ages – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $19.91 million activity.

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Potential Growth And Security In Leggett: An Investor Must Not Forget – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Leggett & Platt, Incorporated 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SeaWorld: Next Leg Higher Is Upon Us – Seeking Alpha” published on April 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Pilgrimâ€™s Pride Corporation (PPC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $444,544 activity.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 285,874 shares to 3.79 million shares, valued at $203.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 79,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17M shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).