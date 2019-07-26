As Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose, Zeke Capital Advisors Has Lowered Holding; Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Cut Holding by $1.38 Million as Stock Rose

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,253 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, down from 15,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $281.93. About 1.40 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with a credit card slightly dampened Mastercard’s first-quarter results, the company said on an earnings call this week; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc analyzed 86,354 shares as the company's stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $16.77. About 442,226 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs Inc by 57,978 shares to 944,932 shares, valued at $30.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 35,726 shares in the quarter, for a total of 553,528 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerstate Bks Fla Inc (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $715,634 activity. 1,841 Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares with value of $29,014 were sold by Ortmanns Stefan. 1,500 shares valued at $23,640 were sold by Tempesta Daniel David on Friday, February 1. BEAUDOIN THOMAS L sold $130,824 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Holding Ag reported 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). The Georgia-based Atlanta Cap Mgmt Communication L L C has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 281 are held by Paragon Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc. Principal Fin owns 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 25,899 shares. Millennium Lc reported 1.08M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Systematic Management LP has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Com has invested 0.05% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Clearbridge Limited Liability Company invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 2.14M shares. 212,818 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Company. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). 224,832 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 1.39 million shares. Signaturefd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Rgm Cap has 5.71 million shares for 6.56% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $55.14 million for 22.07 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $13.25 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Llc has 1,580 shares. Raymond James Associate, a Florida-based fund reported 845,725 shares. Forte Capital Limited Liability Corp Adv has invested 4.34% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Baillie Gifford has invested 1.51% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Tributary Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Captrust Advsr owns 24,086 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Co reported 1.02 million shares. Atwood And Palmer Incorporated stated it has 95,751 shares or 3.19% of all its holdings. Blackhill Cap holds 0.81% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. De Burlo Grp has invested 3.9% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Clal Insurance Limited has 1.61% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Old National Natl Bank In accumulated 3,249 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sageworth Tru Communication reported 0.01% stake. Hilltop Hldg reported 10,888 shares stake. Deltec Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 59,675 shares.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brixmor Ppty Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 24,434 shares to 84,950 shares, valued at $1.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navistar Intl Corp New (NYSE:NAV) by 13,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).