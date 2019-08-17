As Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Westend Advisors Has Cut Position; Richmond Hill Investments Has Cut Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stake as Share Price Rose

Westend Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc sold 26,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 156,275 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.79B, down from 182,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.72M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Richmond Hill Investments Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 20.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richmond Hill Investments Llc sold 306,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 1.22 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.43 million, down from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richmond Hill Investments Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $20.13. About 10.53 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kevin Orland: Bloomberg Exclusive: Justin Trudeau says the Trans Mountain pipeline became “too risky” for Kinder Morgan…; 13/04/2018 – B.C. PREMIER SAYS BELIEVES PROVINCE HAS JURISDICTION ON KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MATTER, ISSUE SHOULD BE DECIDED IN COURT; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TO RETURN TO OTTAWA FROM PERU TRIP ON APRIL 15, WILL MEET PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA TO DISCUSS PIPELINE DISPUTE – OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 22/05/2018 – ATTORNEY GENERAL OF BRITISH COLUMBIA SAYS FILED A STATEMENT OF CLAIM IN ALBERTA’S COURT OF QUEEN’S BENCH; 16/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER NOTLEY SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH OTTAWA TO PROVIDE LEGAL CERTAINTY TO INVESTORS, CONFIDENT SOLUTIONS CAN BE FOUND; 16/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA SAYS ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO FEDERAL FINANCE MINISTER’S PRESS CONFERENCE EARLIER TODAY; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Kinder Morgan’s Sale Of The Trans Mountain Pipeline System And Expansion Is Credit Positive; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: ANY SUPPORT CANADA GIVES TO KINDER MORGAN CANADA MUST BE SOUND, FAIR AND BENEFIT ALL CANADIANS; 09/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Canada’s options on pipeline as Kinder Morgan threatens to quit; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q Rev $3.42B

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.03 million for 22.88 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 89,886 shares to 535,693 shares, valued at $34.83 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Europe Etf (IEUR) by 68,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Inc. (NYSE:MDT).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “There’s No Stopping Mastercard’s Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Is Ready To Capitalize On Cashless Trend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.