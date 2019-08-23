As Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Lowered by $1.04 Million Its Position; As Transdigm Group (TDG) Share Value Rose, Df Dent & Co Has Upped Position

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd sold 4,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 580,214 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.61M, down from 584,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $280.77. About 2.85M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 13,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 269,027 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.14M, up from 255,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $530.26. About 349,712 shares traded or 17.52% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Cont Ops EPS $15.22-EPS $15.86; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Net $902M-Net $938M; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm To Acquire Extant Aerospace; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – TRANSDIGM HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIRKHILL ELASTOMERS BUSINESS FROM ESTERLINE; 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MasterCard Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. Mastercard Foundation had sold 23,850 shares worth $6.66M.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 192,537 shares to 2.22M shares, valued at $142.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,324 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TransDigm to divest Esterline Interface Technologies – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “10 Serious Earnings Season Winners from the Week of August 10 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Share Price Increased 170% – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “TransDigm Provides a Fresh Reminder of Why It’s a Top Aerospace Buy – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4,319 activity.