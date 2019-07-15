As Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Notis-Mcconarty Edward Lowered by $313,725 Its Holding; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Water Island Capital Has Boosted Its Holding

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 16.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 3,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,131 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 18,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $204.29. About 763,624 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,339 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 39,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $279.56. About 1.50M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – Mastercard’s Predictive Analytics Solution Minimizes Risk for Retailers; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – GILBERTO CALDART APPOINTED PRESIDENT, INTERNATIONAL; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 38.40 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors Inc stated it has 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fairview Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Benin Mngmt has 1,775 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Pinebridge LP invested in 128,656 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 326,040 shares. Partnervest Advisory Service Limited Co holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,225 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Lc reported 1.57% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alps Advsrs invested in 0% or 2,744 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The owns 217,105 shares. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited has 0.22% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 9,365 shares. Epoch Inv Prns Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Limited has invested 2.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 0.08% or 2,603 shares. Ci Invests Incorporated reported 855,343 shares. 5,810 are held by Glenview Comml Bank Tru Dept.

