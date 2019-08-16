As Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.20 Million; Louisiana Pacific (LPX) Shareholder American International Group Cut Holding

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 5,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 39,014 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19M, down from 44,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $274.24. About 2.05M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Louisiana Pacific Corp (LPX) by 13.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 58,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The institutional investor held 358,274 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, down from 416,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Louisiana Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $23.26. About 1.10M shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 63C, EST. 70C; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $363.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 28,650 shares to 92,176 shares, valued at $2.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 5,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares. 1,735 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv holds 0.26% or 12,336 shares. Northern Trust reported 11.30M shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1.28% or 84,632 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.29% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pinebridge Ltd Partnership reported 128,656 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd accumulated 109,378 shares or 2.97% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 454 shares. The Texas-based Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Massachusetts-based Wade G W has invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.12% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,604 shares. Motco owns 132 shares. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Co reported 6,985 shares. Hbk Invs LP holds 0.1% or 33,213 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Company has invested 1.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ofg Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 49,656 shares to 83,309 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 11,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell Mid Cap Growth (IWP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Llc reported 459,499 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). South Dakota Inv Council holds 37,690 shares. 89,135 are owned by Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited. Fiera Corporation, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 116,779 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc has 0.27% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 136,636 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership holds 356,150 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust, Switzerland-based fund reported 257,300 shares. 1,000 were reported by Regions Fincl. Grp Inc Inc One Trading LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). 31,930 are owned by Salem Investment Counselors. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.01% or 1.58M shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsr Inc has 0.01% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). 3.47 million are owned by Adage Capital Prtn Gru Ltd Liability Com. Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd Liability has invested 0.3% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX).