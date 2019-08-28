As Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose, Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Position; Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Philip Morris International I (PM) by $11.01 Million

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International I (PM) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 125,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 3.45M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305.30M, down from 3.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris International I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.76% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $71.7. About 41.15M shares traded or 615.68% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Middle East & Africa Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 6.5%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 16,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 192,676 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.35M, down from 209,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $276.64. About 1.94 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the `New Middle Class’; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 28,952 shares to 126,521 shares, valued at $28.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 49,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 602,673 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weitz Inv owns 407,600 shares or 3.97% of their US portfolio. Montrusco Bolton Invests invested in 149,480 shares or 2.38% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth owns 39 shares. Marshfield holds 6.58% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 456,007 shares. Brandywine Global Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Maverick Limited holds 0.08% or 24,510 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.01% or 10,580 shares in its portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Co, Florida-based fund reported 258,720 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt reported 7,015 shares. Ycg Limited Company stated it has 7.33% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.87% or 47,051 shares. 69,966 are held by Oppenheimer. Moreover, Oak Associate Ltd Oh has 0.06% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Monetta Finance Serv has invested 6.62% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alpha Windward Lc holds 1,685 shares.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borgwarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 33,410 shares to 9.94 million shares, valued at $381.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Brick Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 241,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (Cl B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Counselors holds 0.71% or 190,071 shares in its portfolio. Laffer Invs invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Windsor Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 3,830 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Whitnell And Communications stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 58,328 shares. Burt Wealth Advsr accumulated 0.06% or 1,563 shares. Cypress Mngmt Ltd Liability (Wy) holds 1.51% or 12,830 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking owns 1.29 million shares. 69,853 are owned by Steinberg Glob Asset Management. Academy Capital Mgmt Tx has invested 5.83% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Barton Invest Mgmt accumulated 7,085 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Argent Tru Company holds 0.25% or 27,336 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, City Company has 0.14% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Meiji Yasuda Asset Company Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 83,275 shares. Moreover, Crestwood Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).