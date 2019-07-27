As Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose, Jensen Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position; As Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Share Price Declined, Glendon Capital Management LP Lifted Position

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 47,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.93M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.83M, up from 2.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 1.60 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 3.58% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS A LOT OF AMMONIA HAS MOVED IN PAST 10 DAYS; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – CF EXPECTS FAIRLY STABLE DEMAND, SIMILAR VOLUMES VS LAST YEAR

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 0.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 1,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 942,634 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221.94 million, down from 944,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21B and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 289,334 shares to 1.98M shares, valued at $412.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 778,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $13.25 million activity.

