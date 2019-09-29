As Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose, Holder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Stake; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Lowered Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by $317,512

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 70,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 214,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.85 million, down from 285,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.95M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by 37.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 6,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 10,244 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $537,000, down from 16,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.43. About 4.33 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.31 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Trust Na holds 16,517 shares. Mount Vernon Inc Md invested in 0.23% or 1,075 shares. Kidder Stephen W reported 4.67% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Baldwin Investment Management Ltd Co holds 0.16% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 2,060 shares. Crossvault Ltd Liability Co owns 0.13% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,000 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 2,471 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs reported 4.55% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hillsdale Invest has 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 670 shares. Earnest Partners owns 439 shares. Legal General Public Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.77% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Vident Invest Advisory Lc holds 2,242 shares. Baillie Gifford & stated it has 1.72% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Aviva Pcl stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Company holds 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,222 shares.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 34,400 shares to 414,400 shares, valued at $101.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt reported 5,750 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Salem Inv Counselors holds 0% or 312 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Co holds 41,759 shares. The Massachusetts-based Forbes J M And Llp has invested 0.16% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Rosenbaum Jay D has 21,435 shares. Hrt Fincl has 54,463 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Legacy Capital Partners invested 0.34% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 6,534 are held by Provident Trust. Moreover, St Germain D J Com has 0.03% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 5,773 shares. Kistler holds 0.02% or 940 shares in its portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 0.01% stake. Motco reported 4,891 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 13,749 shares. Amg Tru Bancorporation invested 0.29% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Corp reported 1,365 shares.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co. (NYSE:DE) by 3,202 shares to 4,616 shares, valued at $765,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP) by 1,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI).