As Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose, Holder Dowling & Yahnke Has Cut Holding; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Lifted Holding

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 1,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,990 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77 million, down from 51,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $272.14. About 2.07M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 3,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,481 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 21,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $283.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $113.15. About 5.52 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS RETAILERS ARE STILL REDUCING INVENTORY LEVELS; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT (IMPACT) ON TEVA’S 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS CO.’S FUEL CELL POWERED FORKLIFT IN PG ACCIDENT; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 37.38 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund stated it has 0.92% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Community Natl Bank Na stated it has 610 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership holds 51,487 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. 14,557 are held by Charter Trust. First Comml Bank accumulated 0.85% or 5,860 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.07% or 7,347 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 8,115 shares. Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advsr has 0.23% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 24,086 shares. Proshare Lc invested in 231,576 shares or 0.33% of the stock. California-based Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 2% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 9,875 were accumulated by Saturna. Moreover, Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability Company has 13.6% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability Com owns 2,582 shares. Barnett And accumulated 8 shares. First Bancshares Of Omaha accumulated 39,399 shares or 0.63% of the stock.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 21,246 shares to 82,787 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Coombe Gary A sold $870,676. $2.93 million worth of stock was sold by Sheppard Valarie L on Tuesday, February 5. 9,000 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. The insider Grabowski Mary Theresa sold $1.81 million. $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K. PELTZ NELSON sold 1.21M shares worth $119.77M.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,804 shares to 90,156 shares, valued at $21.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,263 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).