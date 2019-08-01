As Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose, Holder Coatue Management Boosted Holding; As Visa (V) Shares Rose, Miura Global Management Has Lowered Position by $23.40 Million

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.86 million, down from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $179.03. About 889,584 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 234.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $496.99 million, up from 631,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $273.57. About 511,913 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa To Acquire Verifi For Dispute Management Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wedbush Talks Libra With Visa’s Executive Team – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Visa and J.P. Morgan Help Businesses Make Payments Faster with Billtrust’s Business Payments Network – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ntwk Lc reported 48,528 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt has 1.71% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 15,684 shares. Capstone Advsr reported 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Tcw Gru Inc holds 3% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 2.00M shares. Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank has 0.97% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 41,965 shares. Rockland Trust Company holds 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 2,351 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 8.84 million shares or 0.82% of the stock. Amp Cap stated it has 1.39 million shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Lomas Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 146,966 shares. Churchill reported 62,444 shares. Strs Ohio reported 1.15% stake. Mgmt Ltd accumulated 3,615 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 3,114 shares. Smith Asset Management Grp Ltd Partnership owns 84,924 shares. Yhb Investment Advsrs holds 2.34% or 95,495 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.30 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Comml Bank Incorporated stated it has 102,223 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. 93,021 were accumulated by Icon Advisers. Moreover, Coldstream Capital Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Wheatland has invested 0.72% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Polen Capital Management Ltd holds 3.26% or 2.65M shares. Winch Advisory Serv Limited Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 331 shares. Laurion Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Qci Asset Management New York reported 102,662 shares. Eulav Asset owns 1.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 105,500 shares. 2,727 are owned by Johnson Fincl Group Inc. Hikari Power Limited owns 0.25% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 10,000 shares. Martin Mngmt Lc reported 105,193 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 261 shares. Maryland Mgmt stated it has 157,380 shares or 4.59% of all its holdings. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 3,388 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $19.91 million activity.