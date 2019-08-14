As Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose, Holder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Has Cut Its Holding by $300,222; Ncr (NCR) Market Valuation Rose While Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Increased by $3.06 Million Its Stake

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Ncr Corp (NCR) by 227.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 113,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The institutional investor held 163,300 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, up from 49,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Ncr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.54% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $30.02. About 697,535 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – PAUL LANGENBAHN NAMED COO, SUCCEEDING MARK BENJAMIN; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q REV. $1.52B, EST. $1.47B; 13/03/2018 – NCR’s Andrea Ledford Named to Metro Atlanta Chamber Innovation & Entrepreneurship Advisory Board; 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q Cont Ops EPS 35c; 15/03/2018 – Record Attendance at NCR’s Annual Americas Partner Conference; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 65c; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – DEAL PROVIDES FOR NCR TO OBTAIN MANUFACTURING SERVICES FROM JABIL FOR NCR’S AUTOMATED TELLER MACHINES, SELF-SERVICE CHECKOUT SOLUTIONS; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q Rev $1.52B; 22/03/2018 – NCR Chairman and CEO Bill Nuti to Step Down for Health Reasons

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 57.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp sold 1,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 962 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226,000, down from 2,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $5.95 during the last trading session, reaching $268.58. About 2.12M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was made by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett And Comm accumulated 53,552 shares or 2.91% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.76% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pacific Investment Company holds 17,825 shares. Park Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 1,296 shares. Vulcan Value Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 3.28M shares. Williams Jones Associate Ltd Company owns 7,793 shares. Greatmark Inv Prtnrs accumulated 2,022 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 192,698 shares. Westend Advisors Limited has invested 0% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.38% or 197,843 shares in its portfolio. Bbr Partners Limited Company holds 0.36% or 11,846 shares in its portfolio. Korea Invest Corp invested in 739,465 shares or 0.78% of the stock. South State Corp owns 60,510 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Ima Wealth holds 19,264 shares. Florida-based Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

