As Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose, Holder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Cut Position; Norinchukin Bank The Boosted Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $7.44 Million

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 27.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 19,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 51,487 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.12M, down from 71,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $5.75 during the last trading session, reaching $268.78. About 995,114 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 30.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 27,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 118,791 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.66 million, up from 90,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $284.15. About 752,910 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 21/05/2018 – Adobe Buys Magento for $1.7 Billion to Boost Commerce Ambitions; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of Deal; 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (Put) (NYSE:ABBV) by 62,500 shares to 162,500 shares, valued at $13.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (Put) (NYSE:HAL) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 485,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Associates Incorporated owns 104,685 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Grp Inc has invested 0.17% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Waddell And Reed Fincl Inc invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Riverpark Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 52,573 shares or 2.83% of all its holdings. Crestwood Advsrs Group Limited Liability Co invested in 0.14% or 8,552 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Communications owns 44,711 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 62,875 were reported by Allstate Corp. South Texas Money accumulated 2,100 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% or 5.00M shares. Qs Ltd Liability has 59,668 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 2% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Crescent Park Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 100,048 shares or 4.13% of all its holdings. Parkside Commercial Bank & reported 552 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Louisiana-based Summit Fin Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cahill Fincl Advsr Incorporated invested in 5,311 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Edgestream Prns LP holds 1% or 25,461 shares in its portfolio. Koshinski Asset Management holds 0% or 4,702 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Llc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 169,148 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust & Tru Communication has 68 shares. Bb&T Securities Llc has 0.05% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 18,881 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt owns 2,278 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Park Corp Oh reported 0.57% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Viking Glob Investors Lp stated it has 3.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Heritage Wealth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 896 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated. Braun Stacey Assoc Inc has invested 0.24% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bristol John W Co New York owns 250,153 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Company reported 1,929 shares.