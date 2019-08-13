As Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose, Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Upped by $2.50 Million Its Position; General Mills (GIS) Stock Price Rose While Park National Has Decreased Holding by $840,072

Park National Corp decreased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 48.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 16,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 17,632 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $912,000, down from 34,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $54.27. About 3.26M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 10,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 189,246 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.56 million, up from 178,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $4.95 during the last trading session, reaching $270. About 3.24M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 01/05/2018 – Mastercard Pioneers Remote Biometric Card Enrollment; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript)

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $463.50M for 17.62 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Inc has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Bancshares holds 201,666 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has 277,874 shares. Foster Motley Inc holds 15,194 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors Incorporated invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Choate Inv Advsrs holds 0.24% or 77,291 shares. Wade G W & Incorporated reported 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 4,485 were reported by Terril Brothers. Cipher LP reported 128,762 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Lc holds 0.02% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 567,859 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.11% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Ameriprise Financial Inc has 0.07% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 2.93 million shares. Lakeview Cap Limited Company holds 0.66% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 20,861 shares.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14,906 shares to 300,213 shares, valued at $24.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 13,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,472 shares, and has risen its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yiel (HYLS).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 7 selling transactions for $39.05 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Ltd Llc holds 4,898 shares. Ohio-based Victory Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). British Columbia Invest Mngmt holds 1.14% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 588,685 shares. Products Ptnrs Lc holds 0.94% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 70,900 shares. Hbk Invs LP invested in 33,213 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ironwood Limited Co has 61 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corporation accumulated 41,987 shares. Temasek Holdings (Private) invested in 1.44 million shares or 2.35% of the stock. Moreover, Lone Pine Ltd Liability Company has 3.84% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2.79 million shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Co Limited Liability accumulated 0.62% or 23,237 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Company holds 338,801 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 180,549 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Blackrock has 0.67% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Highlander Mngmt Ltd invested 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,849 shares to 76,854 shares, valued at $14.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,073 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.