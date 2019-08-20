As Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose, Catalyst Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $599,250; Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Lowered Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Stake by $13.17 Million as Share Price Rose

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 387,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 5.72 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.60 million, down from 6.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.48. About 942,261 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 1,200 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283,000, down from 3,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $281.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $277.04. About 2.23 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 4,672 shares. Lord Abbett And Com Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Vgi Partners Pty Limited has 13.86% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 580,214 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 640 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 1,745 shares stake. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited invested in 0.18% or 17,409 shares. Mngmt accumulated 100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Bp Pcl has 0.88% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cleararc Cap Inc stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Adage Capital Partners Ltd stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Hwg LP holds 1.96% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 8,342 shares. Saybrook Nc has 1.97% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Adell Harriman And Carpenter holds 0% or 21,549 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Limited Liability Corporation reported 31,612 shares. Crystal Rock Management owns 45,344 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Mastercard Foundation sold $6.63M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Friday, July 19. 1,500 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50 million and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 11,500 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $1.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 16,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bancolombia Adr (NYSE:CIB) by 187,128 shares to 2.44M shares, valued at $124.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 272,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Latin America Class A.

