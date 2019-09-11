As Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Matthew 25 Management Has Lowered Stake; American Express Co Com (AXP) Valuation Rose While Sva Plumb Wealth Management Lifted Holding

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 6,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 29,351 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, up from 23,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $117.85. About 2.26 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-1, 2018-2 & 2018-3; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 02/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – American Express Feb. Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table); 23/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades American Express’ Short-Term Deposit Ratings on Criteria Change

Matthew 25 Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 27,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.48M, down from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $269.75. About 5.16M shares traded or 54.45% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Operating Expenses $1.8 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 16/04/2018 – FORMER USTR MIKE FROMAN IS SAID TO JOIN MASTERCARD: POLITICO; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 31,397 shares to 16,047 shares, valued at $503,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. Mastercard Foundation sold $2.20M worth of stock.

Matthew 25 Management Corp, which manages about $821.26 million and $267.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

