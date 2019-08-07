As Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Harvey Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.12 Million Its Holding; Jpmorgan Chase & Company Holding in Progressive Ohio (PGR) Increased by $5.24 Million as Share Price Rose

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 24.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 15,045 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 19,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $268.61. About 3.40 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 23/05/2018 – SIMEX (OTC:ARGB) introduces the Prepaid Black MasterCard; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD HIRES OBAMA TRADE REP FROMAN IN STRATEGIC GROWTH; 17/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 72,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 10.37 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747.40M, up from 10.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $78.68. About 1.24 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP- QTRLY NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN WERE $7,968.8 MLN VS $6,491.0 MLN; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt invested in 80 shares. Grand Jean Cap Incorporated reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Credit Agricole S A holds 1.29% or 100,024 shares in its portfolio. Armstrong Henry H Associates has 1.06% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability reported 21,349 shares. 1,372 were accumulated by Nbt Bankshares N A. Moreover, Asset Mngmt One Com has 0.83% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 652,480 shares. Cls Invs Limited Company reported 643 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Primecap Mgmt Ca stated it has 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Night Owl Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 12.33% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). One Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pathstone Family Office stated it has 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 1,726 shares. Moreover, Crow Point Prtn Limited Liability Com has 3.79% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Advsr Asset Mgmt reported 215,869 shares.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73 million and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) by 3,115 shares to 33,015 shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 6 selling transactions for $32.58 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Counsel reported 18,950 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs has 0.21% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Creative Planning has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0.07% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Inv Of Virginia Ltd invested in 20,676 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Lc invested in 3,566 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc reported 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Marietta Prtn Llc accumulated 117,361 shares. Jump Trading Lc holds 0.07% or 3,104 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 18,100 shares stake. Crawford Counsel has 5,180 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Llc has invested 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Massachusetts Fincl Ma has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 13,317 shares. 32,015 were accumulated by Monetary Management Group Inc Incorporated. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Prn) by 1.44M shares to 3.64M shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gcp Applied Technologies Inc by 382,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.10M shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $39,326 activity.