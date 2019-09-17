As Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Dock Street Asset Management Has Cut Stake; Clarivest Asset Management Increases Stake in Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP)

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 244,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.04M, up from 221,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.63. About 2.61 million shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com 1Q EPS 29c; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc sold 1,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 68,839 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.21 million, down from 70,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $274.08. About 2.69 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – Are cryptocurrencies to blame for Mastercard’s lower first quarter results?; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.92 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $296.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) by 75,584 shares to 119,296 shares, valued at $7.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robecosam Ag invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). E&G Advsr Lp holds 0.2% or 1,750 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gp holds 1,050 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Scholtz And Co Ltd Co owns 34,566 shares or 5.92% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 1.48% or 4,891 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.9% or 1.34M shares. 1,275 were reported by Gillespie Robinson Grimm. Homrich And Berg has 0.05% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Crystal Rock Capital Mngmt accumulated 43,944 shares or 8.59% of the stock. Torray Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Bell Bank & Trust reported 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 7.36% or 1.91M shares. Moreover, Hillsdale Inv Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 670 shares. Oppenheimer And Communication stated it has 0.49% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Capstone Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 18,616 shares to 236,288 shares, valued at $21.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alamo Group Inc (NYSE:ALG) by 9,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,597 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

