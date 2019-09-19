As Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose, Notis-Mcconarty Edward Lowered by $396,000 Its Stake; As Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Stock Declined, Holder Shellback Capital LP Cut Holding by $2.23 Million

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72 million, down from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Wynn Resorts Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $111.89. About 459,431 shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE INTERVIEWED 114 PEOPLE; 22/03/2018 – Wynn Cuts Stake in Casino Company After Settlement With Ex-Wife; 02/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN ALSO SEEKS TO TEMPORARILY STAY WYNN’S ANNUAL MTG; 09/03/2018 – Settlement Clears the Path for Wynn Resorts — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Plans to Add New Directors in Coming Month; 03/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – ON APRIL 3, CO USED NET PROCEEDS FROM EQUITY OFFERING TO REPAY ALL AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER BRIDGE FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE BOOSTED FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Shareholders Rebuff Executive Compensation Plan; 28/03/2018 – Elaine Wynn Says Alleged Rape by Ex-Husband Steve Was Downplayed; 30/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Co-Founder and Largest Shareholder Elaine P. Wynn Mails Definitive Proxy Materials and Sends Letter to

Notis-Mcconarty Edward decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 36,839 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.75M, down from 38,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $276.59. About 318,262 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $130.22 million for 23.12 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 34.23 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. On Monday, July 29 Mastercard Foundation sold $6.67 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 23,850 shares. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603 on Monday, August 12.

