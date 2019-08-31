As Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose, Motley Fool Asset Management Has Increased Position; Omers Administration Has Raised Holding in Williams Cos Del (WMB) by $30.54 Million as Shares Declined

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 2,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 109,378 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.75M, up from 107,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.26 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Omers Administration Corp increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 100.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp bought 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.60M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $23.6. About 5.63M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q EPS 18c; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – DEAL WAS APPROVED BY BOARDS OF BOTH GENERAL PARTNER OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS & WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 23/04/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – NEGOTIATED RATES WILL MAKE UP ABOUT 50 PERCENT OF TRANSCO’S REVENUE BY YEAR-END AND WOULD NOT BE IMPACTED BY RULING; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 69,940 shares to 5.94 million shares, valued at $297.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bk Cda Montreal Que (NYSE:RY) by 1.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.94 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 shares were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I, worth $273,275 on Monday, May 20. 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7. Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of stock or 4,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 3,700 shares. Yorktown Management And Co has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Jennison Associates Llc has 0.24% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 8.40 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0% or 1,810 shares. Amer Asset Management Inc owns 0.18% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 8,202 shares. Ajo Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12,294 shares. Indexiq Limited Liability Corp owns 8,206 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cap Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.11% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 66,512 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.03% stake. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 13,427 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6.85M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Van Eck Associates reported 13,013 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.07% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Advisors Management Ltd Com reported 467,221 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt reported 1.35% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 217,105 were accumulated by Norinchukin Comml Bank The. Mufg Americas Holding owns 89,245 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 19,264 are owned by Ima Wealth Incorporated. Gulf International State Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.89% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 1.06% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 24,500 shares. Waters Parkerson & Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,110 shares. Moreover, Nelson Roberts Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 421 shares. Contravisory Inv Management Inc holds 0.03% or 278 shares. Blackhill Capital holds 0.81% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Barr E S And Co stated it has 973 shares. 300,084 are held by Citigroup. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp stated it has 6.05% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Parametric Associates Limited Company reported 3.04 million shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management, a Vermont-based fund reported 80 shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 23,850 shares valued at $6.67M was sold by Mastercard Foundation. $413,560 worth of stock was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.