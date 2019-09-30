As Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose, Motley Fool Asset Management Has Increased Holding; Bank Hapoalim Bm Has Decreased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $478,116; Valuation Declined

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc bought 1,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 110,834 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.32M, up from 109,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $271.03. About 2.03 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Bank Hapoalim Bm decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Hapoalim Bm sold 8,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 116,446 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37 million, down from 125,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Hapoalim Bm who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $49.51. About 8.89M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Bank Hapoalim Bm, which manages about $407.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 11,222 shares to 104,233 shares, valued at $9.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.73 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $6.63M were sold by Mastercard Foundation. DAVIS RICHARD K bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

Motley Fool Asset Management Llc, which manages about $658.75 million and $896.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 30,259 shares to 81,549 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,000 shares, and cut its stake in Newmark Group Inc.