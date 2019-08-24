As Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose, Marshall & Sullivan Has Cut Holding by $373,415; International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Pathstone Family Office Lowered Position as Share Price Rose

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 57.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 6,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,517 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41M shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Seneca and IBM team up to offer the first IBM Skills Academy in Ontario; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 11/04/2018 – Pelco and IBM Combine Powerful Camera and Video Management Systems Technology with Intelligent Video Analytics; 21/03/2018 – Datameer Partners with IBM in New Data Science and Machine Learning Platform; 19/03/2018 – lntersections Inc. Launches Al-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net $1.68B; 24/04/2018 – IBM: Intnl Bus. Mach: IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network

Marshall & Sullivan Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc sold 1,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,199 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, down from 21,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.10M shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 15/03/2018 – MasterCard and IBM to set up European `data trust’; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Has $3.3 Billion Remaining Under Current Buyback Authorization; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevin Asset Limited Liability holds 0.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 4,781 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt owns 100,017 shares. Agf Invests stated it has 0.5% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Intact Investment Mgmt owns 93,600 shares. Inr Advisory has 0% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The California-based Mraz Amerine And Assoc has invested 0.31% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0.48% or 1.29M shares. Moon Limited Liability stated it has 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bancorporation Of Mellon invested in 13.17 million shares or 0.52% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 35,461 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Maple Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 3,990 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Pettee has 1.18% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com holds 0.34% or 306,038 shares in its portfolio. Matrix Asset Advsr has 0.72% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Orrstown Financial Svcs holds 1,224 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.31 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Losing Lisa Su Would Be a Terrible for AMD (and AMD Stock) â€” But a Big Win for IBM – Investorplace.com” published on August 22, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “IBM Just Canâ€™t Compete With Current Board – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Buy IBM Stock on the Dip – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: Buying While Apathetic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81B and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,102 shares to 6,686 shares, valued at $868,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 12,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was made by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of Aug. 16 – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Marshall & Sullivan Inc, which manages about $278.30M and $136.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 19,308 shares to 222,643 shares, valued at $9.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Management invested 0.33% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Spinnaker Trust invested in 0.16% or 6,812 shares. Capital Interest Limited Ca reported 37,890 shares. Cahill Fincl Advsr Inc owns 5,311 shares. Bright Rock Capital Mgmt Lc owns 27,000 shares or 2.13% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 470 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 67,815 shares or 1.85% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mgmt Llc Tn holds 40 shares. Markel has invested 0.74% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). The Ohio-based Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.76% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Maple invested in 3.77% or 68,113 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership reported 17,893 shares. 420,189 are held by Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Virtu Fincl Ltd Company stated it has 0.16% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Fincl Bank Of Hawaii holds 31,534 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio.