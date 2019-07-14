As Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose, Holder Vulcan Value Partners Trimmed Position by $92.54 Million; Menlo Advisors Has Increased Its Howard Hughes (HHC) Holding by $644,299 as Stock Value Declined

Vulcan Value Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 10.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc sold 393,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.28 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $771.85 million, down from 3.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $279.54. About 2.23 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 5,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 52,694 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 46,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $129.61. About 201,735 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07B and $11.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 100,714 shares to 491,908 shares, valued at $47.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) by 771,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 38.40 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.