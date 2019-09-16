As Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose, Holder Optimum Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake; Mak Capital One Has Upped Its Cenovus Energy (CVE) Position

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 103.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 2.08 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The hedge fund held 4.08 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.01M, up from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 4.67M shares traded or 35.66% up from the average. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MARKETING DEEP BASIN PACKAGES IN 2-3 MONTHS; 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY- WILL BE LOOKING FOR MORE DETAILS TO ENSURE THAT COMMERCIAL TERMS WILL REMAIN REASONABLE ON THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS RAMPED OIL SANDS PRODUCTION BACK UP IN LATE MARCH; 26/04/2018 – CONOCO SEES CENOVUS STAKE AS ‘UNDERVALUED,’ NOT READY TO SELL; 06/03/2018 – Hal Kvisle and Keith MacPhail to stand as nominees for Cenovus Board; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS – CONTINUES TO REVIEW POTENTIAL DIVESTITURES OF NON-CORE ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS WILL NOT CONSIDER ANY MATERIAL NEW ADDITIONS UNTIL IT SEES CLEAR LINE OF SIGHT TO INCREASE PIPELINE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY OUT OF THE PROVINCE- CONF; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr C$0.61; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy posts quarterly loss; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SEES RAIL DEAL HAPPENING IN FOURTH QUARTER

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 1,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,860 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.52 million, down from 22,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.63 million shares traded or 34.33% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – IFC, MA TO EXPAND PACT TO FOCUS ON EMERGING MARKET INCLUSION; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. The insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 34.20 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Mak Capital One Llc, which manages about $1.51B and $210.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 600,000 shares to 3.44 million shares, valued at $94.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Another recent and important Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Cenovus Energy Cash Flow Cascade Continues – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019.