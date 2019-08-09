As Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose, Holder Howard Hughes Medical Institute Has Cut Its Position by $4.70 Million; Owl Creek Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Louisiana Pac (LPX)

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 61.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 652,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.49% . The hedge fund held 1.72 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.94M, up from 1.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.97. About 3.11M shares traded or 50.41% up from the average. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 1.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC 1Q ADJ. EBITDA CONT OPS $159M, EST. $169.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – CONTINUE TO BE ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGETED 12-14% FULL YEAR REVENUE GROWTH FOR SMARTSIDE; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q Net $90.9M; 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC CORP – RECENT RAIL TRANSPORTATION SYSTEM ISSUES IN CANADA , INCREASED INVENTORY, LATE SHIPMENTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED QTRLY RESULTS; 07/05/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific 1Q EPS 62c

Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Hughes Medical Institute sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.79B market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $8.73 during the last trading session, reaching $278.04. About 3.87M shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires former Obama Trade Rep to Promote Card Use; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opes Acquisition Corp by 100,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 154,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,394 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 25,699 shares stake. Hollencrest Capital holds 0.03% or 8,741 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Raymond James & Associate has invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.12% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Patten & Patten Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 82,555 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 36,584 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.06% or 41,379 shares. Vanguard Gp has invested 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). 467,830 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. Indexiq Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 64,665 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Company has 26,228 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Com holds 159,591 shares. Moody Bancorp Tru Division reported 0% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Investment Advsrs stated it has 1.26% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Royal London Asset Management holds 363,693 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Weik Capital Mgmt has invested 1.48% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gabelli Funds Lc holds 1.24% or 836,300 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fin Services Group has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Trustmark Savings Bank Department stated it has 3,489 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.2% or 125,132 shares. Van Hulzen Asset holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,229 shares. Lenox Wealth holds 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 3,157 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Company holds 75 shares. 6,120 were reported by Aviance Cap Lc. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability accumulated 1,272 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Limited Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Republic Invest reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

