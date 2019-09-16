As Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose, Df Dent & Co Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.61 Million; Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Holding Maintained by Jcsd Capital Llc

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 6,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 454,437 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.21 million, down from 460,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $276.32. About 4.03M shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Jcsd Capital Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 20.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jcsd Capital Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The institutional investor held 70,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15M, up from 58,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jcsd Capital Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 1.30 million shares traded or 64.21% up from the average. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 09/05/2018 – ADESTO TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADESTO TERMINATED ITS FORMER CREDIT FACILITY WITH WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 18/04/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Revises Western Alliance Bank Otlk To Pos, Affirms Rtgs

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold WAL shares while 106 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 83.81 million shares or 0.23% less from 84.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn invested in 15,698 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com holds 47,022 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). The California-based Nwq Inv Management Ltd Liability has invested 1.61% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Moreover, Hennessy Advsr Inc has 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 6,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 153,761 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 126,700 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 70,365 shares. Advsrs Asset Management reported 22,166 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment Management stated it has 0.02% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Quantbot Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 818,663 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 0% or 11,629 shares. Schroder Inv Management stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Glenmede Tru Na reported 720,818 shares stake.

Jcsd Capital Llc, which manages about $148.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sb Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 59,000 shares to 207,144 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “6 Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target: Losing The Battle To Amazon And Walmart – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Western Alliance Fell 11.3% in March – Motley Fool” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Record Results Reward Western Alliance – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $113,125 activity.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard begins halting card service in Venezuela – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard makes a blockchain move – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard Just Gave Us What We Needed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 13,127 shares to 47,752 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.21 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.