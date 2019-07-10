As Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose, Ci Investments Cut Stake; Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) Holder Grace & White Has Lowered Position

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 4,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 855,343 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.39 million, down from 860,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $275.07. About 1.70M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 16/04/2018 – MOVES-Mastercard taps former U.S. trade representative as strategic growth president; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 9,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 295,127 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 304,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Gorman Rupp Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $795.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.61% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $30.46. About 64,799 shares traded or 49.76% up from the average. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has risen 4.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 15/05/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards; 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions; 10/04/2018 – Lockpath Receives GRC Innovation Awards for Enterprise GRC and IT GRC Management; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c; 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend; 06/03/2018 Gorman-Rupp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $45,323 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.06% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) or 281,227 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited has 19,500 shares. Goldman Sachs has 0% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 12,135 shares. Northern Trust holds 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) or 259,625 shares. Ironwood Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 177 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 300 shares. Moreover, State Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 4,136 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 15,304 shares. First Advsrs Lp accumulated 126,593 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 23,055 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt stated it has 17,100 shares. King Luther Cap Management Corporation accumulated 381,263 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 8,082 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc has 0% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 208,700 shares to 771,185 shares, valued at $101.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 883,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 229,694 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Weiss Asset Limited Partnership owns 895 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership accumulated 3,388 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.2% or 21,109 shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.32% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 23,577 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Alleghany De holds 185,000 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. 11.76M were reported by Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Oak Ridge Ltd Co holds 4,269 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Redwood Investments Ltd Liability has invested 1.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Chesley Taft Assoc Limited Com holds 1.28% or 65,445 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp has 22,162 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 7,756 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Columbus Circle accumulated 273,349 shares or 1.64% of the stock.