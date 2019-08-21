As Mastercard (MA) Market Valuation Rose, Triple Frond Partners Has Increased by $6.18 Million Its Stake; Broadfin Capital Has Upped Its Holding in Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX) by $6.74 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Triple Frond Partners Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (MA) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc bought 26,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 271,300 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.88 million, up from 245,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $281.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $277.04. About 2.23 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) by 235.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 280,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 605,280 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN – ACQUIRED GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT & MARKETING RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS TO BRING TO MARKET FAST-ACTING MELOXICAM AS PROPOSED NON-NARCOTIC ANALGESIC; 23/04/2018 – INN Daily: Heron Resources: EM Drill Targets Identified at Peelwood Project; 18/05/2018 – Cornish cornucopia: Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives; 04/04/2018 – Work Capital Announces New Partnership with the Heron Foundation; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – SIGNIFICANTLY MORE PATIENTS RECEIVING HTX-011 WERE OPIOID-FREE THROUGH 72 HOURS AFTER SURGERY; 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 14/05/2018 – Carillon Tower Advisers Buys 1.8% of Heron Therapeutics; 02/04/2018 – Heron Preston on Breaking the Rules

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 800,200 shares to 2.64M shares, valued at $8.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Optinose Inc by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 585,600 shares, and cut its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX).

Triple Frond Partners Llc, which manages about $865.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 267,767 shares to 104,718 shares, valued at $13.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Minnesota-based Jnba Advisors has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Nomura Asset Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 945,560 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 138,267 shares. Moreover, Regions Financial Corporation has 0.25% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Goldman Sachs invested in 4.72M shares. Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated reported 11,340 shares stake. Martin Management Limited Liability Com holds 105,193 shares. Epoch Investment Inc stated it has 42,950 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr Inc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cordasco Networks accumulated 78 shares. The Michigan-based Regal Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,535 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset accumulated 144,355 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc reported 2,335 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Coatue Management Llc holds 2.11M shares or 5.5% of its portfolio.

