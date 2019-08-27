As Mastercard (MA) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Penobscot Investment Management Company Raised Stake; Encore Cap Group (ECPG) Holding Has Increased by Bloombergsen Inc

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 1,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 44,509 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.48 million, up from 42,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $282.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $278.91. About 238,888 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Bloombergsen Inc increased its stake in Encore Cap Group Inc (ECPG) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloombergsen Inc bought 22,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.93% . The institutional investor held 734,610 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.00M, up from 712,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloombergsen Inc who had been investing in Encore Cap Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.78. About 2,306 shares traded. Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) has declined 1.02% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ECPG News: 08/05/2018 – ENCORE CAPITAL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 83C, EST. $1.03; 27/04/2018 – Medford Trnscrpt: Wynn’s Boston gaming resort renamed `Encore Boston Harbor’; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-LF FOR LIVER FUNCTION WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS: ENCORE III HAS FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM, 5-YR OPTION; 08/03/2018 – Merkel Encore, U.S. Treasury Bond Watch: Week Ahead March 10-17; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys 80% Position in Encore Capital; 08/05/2018 – Encore Announces Agreement to Acquire the Remaining Interest in Cabot; 21/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Results Of The Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE TO BUY REMAINING CABOT STAKE FOR 5M SHRS, GBP 175.5M

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. DAVIS RICHARD K had bought 1,735 shares worth $468,603.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Seven Post Inv Office Lp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,165 shares. Pitcairn accumulated 11,164 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Pcl has invested 2.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). First Mercantile Communication invested 0.48% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tuttle Tactical owns 22,694 shares. Gsa Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cahill Fincl Advsr accumulated 5,311 shares. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 2.07 million shares. Paloma Ptnrs stated it has 4,525 shares. Lifeplan Group holds 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 77 shares. Cacti Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Private Advisor Gru Ltd reported 45,077 shares stake. Beaumont Financial Prtnrs Ltd stated it has 7,597 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Fincl invested 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi invested in 1,720 shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mastercard Incorporated Second-Quarter Financial Results Available on Company’s Website – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc, which manages about $361.63M and $472.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,635 shares to 43,182 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,018 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold ECPG shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 31.05 million shares or 6.74% more from 29.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica State Bank holds 0.01% or 25,349 shares in its portfolio. Blair William And Com Il has invested 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has 32 shares. James Research has invested 0.04% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Granahan Mgmt Ma holds 79,100 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 700 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0% or 25 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Group Incorporated Incorporated accumulated 34,987 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 321,347 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 75,404 shares. Td Asset Management has 0% invested in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) for 50,120 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). Millennium Ltd Liability holds 0% in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) or 72,451 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 12,500 shares.